Rapper Cardi B was swarmed by fans in Brooklyn Thursday night as she helped hand out free coats and shoes.

Hundreds of people stood outside the Marlboro Houses in Gravesend for hours, waiting for the Grammy-nominated rapper. The event was scheduled to start at 5 p.m., but Cardi B arrived much later than expected because of a photoshoot, she said on Instagram.

Once the rapper arrived, people packed into a room to meet her and get one of the free coats, which were donated by Daniel’s Leather.

“IT WAS LIT IN MARLBORO TODAY,” the Bronx native wrote on Instagram. “My Hat @astonmartinchuck hit me up a couple of days ago about a coat giveaway we couldn’t believe how big this was and how many people pulled up, i wasn’t ready.”

The “Bodak Yellow” singer added that she “can’t wait” to do a coat giveaway in her home borough.