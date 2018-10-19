EntertainmentCelebrities Cardi B hands out free coats at Brooklyn's Marlboro Houses Fans waited for hours to see the Grammy-nominated rapper. Cardi B hands out coats to people at the Marlboro Houses in Brooklyn on Thursday. Photo Credit: John Roca By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 October 19, 2018 7:16 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Rapper Cardi B was swarmed by fans in Brooklyn Thursday night as she helped hand out free coats and shoes. Hundreds of people stood outside the Marlboro Houses in Gravesend for hours, waiting for the Grammy-nominated rapper. The event was scheduled to start at 5 p.m., but Cardi B arrived much later than expected because of a photoshoot, she said on Instagram. Once the rapper arrived, people packed into a room to meet her and get one of the free coats, which were donated by Daniel’s Leather. “IT WAS LIT IN MARLBORO TODAY,” the Bronx native wrote on Instagram. “My Hat @astonmartinchuck hit me up a couple of days ago about a coat giveaway we couldn’t believe how big this was and how many people pulled up, i wasn’t ready.” The “Bodak Yellow” singer added that she “can’t wait” to do a coat giveaway in her home borough. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.