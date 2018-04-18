The annual Tribeca Film Festival has a lot to live up to: The fest comes in a post-#MeToo era in the entertainment industry on the heels of a flood of statement-making moments this past award show season.

The 17th annual festival is set to highlight a diverse number of filmmakers by including a program with a "very high" percentage of female directors, Cara Cusumano, director of programming, said. It'll also feature the very first in-person Time's Up discussion, to be held on April 28.

Stretching April 18 through April 29, the festival has already attracted a number of notable celebrities, including co-founder Robert De Niro and "Broad City" actress Ilana Glazer. Below, the photos.

Robert De Niro and Jeffrey Wright Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Robert De Niro and "Westworld" actor Jeffrey Wright kicked off the festivities at the "Untold Stories" luncheon at Thalassa in Tribeca on April 11.

Paul Schneider and Justin Bartha "Parks and Recreation" actor Paul Schneider and "The Hangover" star Justin Bartha got an early start to the Tribeca festivities at an "Untold Stories" luncheon at Thalassa in Tribeca on April 11.

Ilana Glazer and Alfre Woodard "Broad City" comedian Ilana Glazer and "Luke Cage's" Alfre Woodard hung out at the "Untold Stories" luncheon at Thalassa in Tribeca on April 11.

Alysia Reiner "Orange Is the New Black" actress Alysia Reiner -- who received the city's "Made In NY" award in December -- stepped out at the "Untold Stories" Tribeca Film Festival event at Thalassa in Tribeca on April 11.