It’s official — J.Lo and A-Rod are shacking up.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have purchased a $15 million apartment on Park Avenue, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Bronx-born singer/actress and the former all-star Bronx bomber will share the 4,000-square foot pad at 432 Park Avenue, which features three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

The tower, which looms 1,396 feet over the city, is touted as “the tallest residential building in the western hemisphere,” on its website with views that reach from “Westchester to Brooklyn and Central Park to the Atlantic Ocean.”

It also features luxury amenities such as a restaurant “overseen by a Michelin-starred chef,” fitness center, screening room, billiards room and library.

The superstar couple started dating in February 2017 and made their first public appearance at the 2017 Met Gala. Rodriguez has two daughters from his previous marriage, and Lopez has 10-year-old twins with her ex-husband singer Marc Anthony.

Earlier this month, Rodriguez, 42, — who now works as a television sportscaster — posted a cozy, family shot of the couple with all four kids in Miami on Instagram.

Lopez, 48, performs at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas as part of a three-year residency and hosts the “World of Dance” television show where she serves as a judge and executive producer.