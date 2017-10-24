Julianne Moore has revealed herself to be among the many women targeted on New York City streets by filmmaker James Toback.

In a Twitter exchange with The Los Angeles Times’ Glenn Whipp, whose Sunday report detailed sexual harassment claims against the director by dozens of women, Moore wrote: “[James Toback] approached me in the 80’s on Columbus Ave with the same language — wanted me to audition, come to his apt.” The actress said that she refused, adding, “One month later he did it again with the EXACT same language. I said don’t u remember u did this before?”

Moore’s account echoes the claims of women in the Times report who say they were by approached by Toback over the past three decades in public places. With the offer of possible acting roles, the women claim the “Pick-up Artist” director’s behavior would turn to unwanted sexual advances and harassment.

Toback has claimed to have no recollection of the incidents.

Since its initial report, the Times says more than 200 women have contacted the publication to detail similar personal encounters.