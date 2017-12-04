Is Gwen Stefani about to grab the Queen of Christmas crown from Mariah Carey?

While the season is typically synonymous with the “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer, the No Doubt frontwoman is popping up pretty much everywhere we turn with her first-ever Christmas album in tow.

After releasing “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” this past October, Gwen performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting and still has a few other festive projects in the works this season.

“I love the idea of being a part of the joy of Christmas,” Gwen told Entertainment Weekly while promoting her album in October. “I really hope we hit on something that people want to hear every year. That would be the fantasy: to be Mariah Carey.”

Will all of her Christmas endeavors this year really be enough to snag the reigning Christmas title from Mariah, who turned her 1994 Christmas hit into a mini empire? We broke down how the two singers rank in a variety of categories, from live performances to holiday fashion to see who really sits atop the holiday throne.