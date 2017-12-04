Is Gwen Stefani about to grab the Queen of Christmas crown from Mariah Carey?

While the season is typically synonymous with the “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer, the No Doubt frontwoman is popping up pretty much everywhere we turn with her first-ever Christmas album in tow.

After releasing “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” this past October, Gwen performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting and still has a few other festive projects in the works this season.

“I love the idea of being a part of the joy of Christmas,” Gwen told Entertainment Weekly while promoting her album in October. “I really hope we hit on something that people want to hear every year. That would be the fantasy: to be Mariah Carey.”

Will all of her Christmas endeavors this year really be enough to snag the reigning Christmas title from Mariah, who turned her 1994 Christmas hit into a mini empire? We broke down how the two singers rank in a variety of categories, from live performances to holiday fashion to see who really sits atop the holiday throne.

Christmas albums: Mariah

Mariah's "Merry Christmas" album has 23 Christmases over Gwen's "You Make It Feel Like Christmas." That in mind, one still can't ignore the more than 15 million copies she's sold globally, per Billboard. She's still riding high on the seemingly never-ending success of "All I Want for Christmas is You," but the singer also dropped a new single "The Star," off a new animated film of the same title, this year. Gwen does have a secret weapon on her first-ever holiday album -- Blake Shelton -- and it fared well with reviewers. The album made its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Holiday Albums Chart in October, but hasn't created much buzz on its own since. Gwen may be on her way to becoming the new face of the holiday season, but her album can't yet hold a Christmas candle to Mariah's. (Credit: Columbia Records; Interscope Records)

Live performances: Gwen

Mariah's track record as of late for live performances makes this one a shoo-in for Gwen. At the 2017 tree lighting, Gwen flawlessly belted out a track off her new album, "My Gift Is You." Though Mariah's 2016 "mortifying" lip-syncing fiasco took place on New Year's Eve and would technically be excused from our Christmas smackdown, the singer does have a shaky tree-lighting performance under her jolly red belt. Enter: YouTube video clips of her 2014 "All I Want For Christmas" performance. Mariah was slammed by viewers after failing to hit the track's high notes. She later said the situation was "beyond her control" and apologized to those fans she disappointed. So far this season, Gwen has a handful of solid live-TV performances to support her Christmas album -- from the Thanksgiving parade to an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." (Credit: Getty Images )

Holiday fashion: Mariah

It wouldn't be the holiday season if a glammed-up Mariah didn't step out in one of her skintight dresses with plunging necklines that sparkle brighter than one of Kim Kardashian's new highlighters. She pulls off over-the-top holiday looks that only a true Christmas queen could. Among her most memorable: the red Santa suit on her 1994 album cover, a short red shimmer dress on the 2010 "Oh, Santa!" single cover, and her 2014 Beacon Theatre silver and red gowns. That isn't to say there's anything wrong with Gwen's holiday looks, per se. She's rocked a different Christmas-themed dress each time she's appeared live so far this season, dabbling in glitter, punk, geometric and '60s themes. (Credit: Getty Images )

Christmas specials: To be determined

Mariah's annual Beacon Theatre run is a staple in the city. For the past two years, tickets were so hot they topped out at $225 and additional nights had to be added. This year, she's branching out from tradition and taking her tour on the road. Due to unspecified health concerns, Mariah canceled the first three Beacon Theatre shows on her tour last month. She'll still be wrapping it up in a giant red bow in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 22.

Though not a Christmas tour, Gwen is set to headline her own NBC holiday special on Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. She'll be joined by Blake Shelton, Chelsea Handler and Seth MacFarlane, and will perform several songs from her new album. She's planning to mix in some of everyone's favorites -- "Silent Night," "Jingle Bells" and "Santa Baby," according to a release. Will she attempt to cover Mariah's classic track? Until we see just how rockin' Gwen's jingle bell special is, we'll have to leave this category open.

(Credit: Getty Images )

Books, movies and more: Mariah

Last month, Mariah's "All I Want for Christmas is You" animated holiday movie about a little girl who tirelessly asks Santa for a puppy hit stores. The film was based off the singer's children's book of the same title, published two years before. Featuring the track "Oh, Santa!" Mariah also starred in the 2015 TV movie "A Christmas Melody." In September, she unveiled the Mariah Carey Christmas Factory in partnership with the opening of a Sugar Factory location in Bellevue, Washington. Gwen doesn't yet have a "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" empire to compare to Mariah's (and it's unlikely she will anytime soon). But we're sure Mariah will serve as ideal inspiration. (Credit: Doubleday; Getty Images )