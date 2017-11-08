Celebrity worshippers and disciples of fashion have been blessed with details of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring exhibition and annual ball.

Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace and Anna Wintour will together co-chair the 2018 Met Gala, set to take place May 7, ahead of the May 10 opening of fashion exhibit “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Previous co-chairs of the gala (which is the main source of annual funding for the museum’s Costume Institute) include Katy Perry (2017), Taylor Swift and Idris Elba (2016).

As tradition, the theme for the gala is determined by the museum’s spring fashion exhibit. Through the years stars have attended in showstopping numbers, especially bad gal RiRi herself.

The exhibition will be held at the Met’s Fifth Avenue building and The Cloisters in Fort Tryon Park, where around 150 fashion items will be displayed among examples of the religious art that has served as inspiration for designers.

Jean Paul Gaultier, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace are just a few of the fashion houses to appear in the show, along with items on loan from the Vatican.

“Fashion and religion have long been intertwined, mutually inspiring and informing one another,” curator Andrew Bolton said in a statement. “Although this relationship has been complex and sometimes contested, it has produced some of the most inventive and innovative creations in the history of fashion.”