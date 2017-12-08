With 2017 coming to an end, take a look back at the actors, artists and celebrities New York City lost this year.

Many -- like Alan Colmes, Jimmy Breslin and David Rockefeller -- left their marks on the city. Others, like Mary Tyler Moore, called one or more of the boroughs home at various points in their careers.

Here's a look at the celebrities we said goodbye to this year who have ties to the city.

Chuck Low

Actor Chuck Low, a New York City native, died Sept. 18, 2017. He was 89. Low, known best for his role of Morris "Morrie" Kessler in the 1990 film "Goodfellas," was a longtime pal of actor Robert De Niro. He also starred in the 1982 movie "The King of Comedy" and 1996's "Sleepers." (Credit: Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival / Grant Lamos IV)

Jake LaMotta

Bronx-born boxer Jake LaMotta died Sept. 19, 2017, one of his daughters, Christi LaMotta, announced. He was 95. LaMotta, "The Bronx Bull," was portrayed by Robert De Niro in the 1980 Martin Scorsese-directed city-set film "Raging Bull" focused on his time in the ring. According to TMZ, he died in a nursing home after suffering from pneumonia. (Credit: Getty Images / Keystone)

Walter Becker

Guitarist Walter Becker, who co-founded the influential jazz-rock band Steely Dan with keyboardist Donald Fagen, died on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. He was 67. Born in New York City, Becker helped write such '70s hits as "Reelin' in the Years," "Do It Again," "Rikki Don't Lose That Number" and "Deacon Blues." (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Martin Landau

Brooklyn native Martin Landau died July 15, 2017, at the age of 89, his publicist said. The Oscar-winning actor starred in the 1994 film "Ed Wood" and in the 1960s television series "Mission: Impossible." Landau started his career as a 17-year-old cartoonist at the New York Daily News. He graduated from Brooklyn's James Madison High School with the Class of 1946. (Credit: Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival / Mike Coppola)

Gabe Pressman

Gabe Pressman, a senior political correspondent with WNBC, died June 23, 2017, according to the network. He was 93. The Bronx native was known as the "dean" of New York TV journalists with a career that spanned more than six decades. Pressman is seen here, moderating a 2002 gubernatorial debate between Carl McCall, left, and Tom Golisano, right. (Credit: Diane Bondareff)

Prodigy

Prodigy, of New York hip-hop group Mobb Deep, died at age 42, his publicist confirmed on June 20, 2017. Prodigy was hospitalized "a few days ago in Vegas" after a performance due to "complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis," according to the statement. His cause of death is not yet known. Nas was among the first to react to the news on Instagram, writing "QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever." (Credit: Getty Images / Bryan Bedder)

A.R. Gurney

Playwright and Pulizter Prize finalist A.R. Gurney died June 14, 2017 at his home in Manhattan. He was 86. Gurney was known for his captivating -- and mostly Off-Broadway -- plays such as "Love Letters," "The Dining Room" and "The Cocktail Hour." (Credit: Getty Images for American Theater / Craig Barritt)

Brad Grey

Brad Grey, the former CEO of Paramount Pictures, died of cancer on May 14, 2017. He was 59. Grey, born in NYC, ran Paramount for 12 years until he stepped down in February, after the studio reported nearly $450 million in losses. Grey was also the co-founder of Plan B Entertainment, a film company he established with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in 2001. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

Jonathan Demme

Oscar-winner Jonathan Demme died on April 26, 2017, according to his publicist, Annalee Paulo. He was 73. "The Silence of the Lambs" director, a native New Yorker, died in his apartment in Manhattan. Demme suffered from esophageal cancer, Paulo said in a statement. (Credit: Getty Images )

Cuba Gooding Sr.

Harlem-born soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr., the father of Oscar-winner Cuba Gooding Jr., was found dead April 20, 2017, in a car on a busy street in Los Angeles, authorities said. The coroner said the cause of death is under investigation, but drug paraphernalia and alcohol were found in the car. Gooding Sr., 72, was known best for the 1970s hit record, "Everybody Plays the Fool." (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lovekin )

Charlie Murphy

Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy, a Brooklyn native, died in his sleep at a New York City hospital on April 12, 2017, suffering from leukemia. He was 57. Murphy, whose younger brother is actor-comedian Eddie Murphy, was a cast member and sketch writer on Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show." (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown)

Don Rickles

Don Rickles died as a result of kidney failure, his publicist said on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Queens-born comedian was 90.

David Rockefeller

Billionaire David Rockefeller, the onetime head of Chase Mahattan Corp. and the head of the famous Rockefeller family, did of congestive heart failure at his home in Pocantico Hills, New York, a spokesman said in a statement. He was 101. (Credit: Getty Images / Brendan Smialowski)

Jimmy Breslin

Jimmy Breslin, a Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper columnist, died on Sunday, March 19, 2017. He was 88. Breslin, of Queens, chronicled New York City for more than 60 years. (Credit: Alan Raia)

Alan Colmes

Fox News host Alan Colmes, of Brooklyn, died on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, after a brief illness. He was 66. Colmes co-hosted the long-running "Hannity and Colmes" with Sean Hannity. The program helped launch Fox News Channel in October 1996. (Credit: Getty Images / Peter Kramer)

Frank Pellegrino

Harlem-born actor Frank Pellegrino, with notable roles in "The Sopranos" and "Goodfellas," lost a battle with lung cancer on Feb. 1, 2017 at the age of 72. Pellegrino also co-owned the infamous Italian restaurant, Rao's, located in East Harlem. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

Mary Tyler Moore

Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Moore, a Brooklyn Heights native, was known best for her roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Ordinary People" and "The Dick Van Dyke Show." She was 80. (Credit: Getty Images )

William Peter Blatty

New York City-native William Peter Blatty died on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. He was 89. Blatty, author of the 1970 novel "The Exorcist," was also the director of "The Ninth Configuration" and "The Exorcist III." (Credit: EPA / Jim Lo Scalzo)