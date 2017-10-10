Singer Pink received a flood of backlash on social media Tuesday morning after tweeting that “there’s still hope” for President Donald Trump to show “love and positivity.”

“I’ve seen people change and turn their lives around,” she wrote late Monday. “There’s still hope for you @POTUS. It’s what the world needs.”

Just under 6,000 reactions piled up in response to the “What About Us” singer’s message — the majority of them lashing out, saying her remarks expressed political ties with Trump and “reeked of white privilege.”

Pink retweeted dozens of fan responses asking her to delete the tweet, claiming that she has “shifted” from the unspoken days of 2006’s “Dear Mr. President,” an open letter to President George W. Bush.

“That ship has sailed,” “he won’t change,” “it’s only going to get worse” and “I knew she voted for Trump” are a few of the messages sent, causing Pink to question whether or not her fans even know what she stands for.

I've seen people change and turn their lives around. There's still hope for you @POTUS. It's what the world needs. — P!nk (@Pink) October 10, 2017 @POTUS you are doing a terrible job. Worse than every other job you've done terrible at. Do you seriously have time to worry about the NFL? — P!nk (@Pink) October 10, 2017

“I have never faltered. I have always been me,” she wrote.

Twitter’s 140-character limit is what caused confusion, though. In a second tweet, the singer continued by saying Trump was doing a “terrible job.”

“Do you seriously have time to worry about the NFL?” she asked, referencing Trump’s continued social media rant about the NFL players’ national anthem kneeling protest.

Pink, who recently dropped a new single, “Whatever You Want,” and will be heading out on tour in October, felt the need to clarify her message of hope in the Trump administration.

“I think this world needs HOPE and LOVE and POSITIVITY and we all need some inspiration to not be s----- ALL THE TIME.”

Pink hasn’t been quiet about her political opinions in the past. As if her politically charged recent hit “What About Us” wasn’t enough of a hint of her stance, the singer participated in a Women’s March in January with her husband, Carey Hart, and 6-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart.

Ahead of the election, Pink wrote an Instagram statement asking those who take “voting in a person that doesn’t believe in climate change or humanity” lightly to unfollow and block her from the platform.

“To everyone else, we shall overcome. Stay on the path of love and tolerance. Hug your kids. Teach them about diversity and about fighting for others, and sticking up for themselves,” she wrote on Nov. 9.