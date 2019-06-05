LATEST PAPER
Tracy Morgan involved in midtown car crash

Tracy Morgan, shown at the Marcy Playground in

Tracy Morgan, shown at the Marcy Playground in April 2018, was involved in a minor car crash in midtown on Tuesday afternoon. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com @vinbarone
Comedian Tracy Morgan was involved in a minor car crash in midtown on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Last O.G.” star was cruising on the west side around 1:30 p.m. when his Bugatti collided with another car, police said.

The collision occurred on 42nd Street, when another driver attempted to make a left turn from the right lane and crossed paths with Morgan’s pricey sports car, according to a report in Page Six.

Footage obtained by the gossip column shows the Bugatti and another silver SUV nudged up against each other near the intersection.

There was property damage, but no injuries reported, according to police.

A rep for Morgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The comedian tweeted that he was "totally fine" following the crash.

In 2014, Morgan suffered a broken leg, nose and ribs after a limo bus he was riding in was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike. Morgan’s travel companion, comedian James McNair, was killed in that crash, which authorities blamed on the truck driver.

Vincent Barone

Vin has been covering transportation at amNewYork since 2016. He first landed on the beat at his hometown newspaper, the Staten Island Advance, in 2014.

