Tracy Morgan involved in midtown car crash

Comedian Tracy Morgan was involved in a minor car crash in midtown on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Last O.G.” star was cruising on the west side around 1:30 p.m. when his Bugatti collided with another car, police said.

The collision occurred on 42nd Street, when another driver attempted to make a left turn from the right lane and crossed paths with Morgan’s pricey sports car, according to a report in Page Six.

Footage obtained by the gossip column shows the Bugatti and another silver SUV nudged up against each other near the intersection.

There was property damage, but no injuries reported, according to police.

Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all. — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) Jun 155, 2019

A rep for Morgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The comedian tweeted that he was "totally fine" following the crash.

In 2014, Morgan suffered a broken leg, nose and ribs after a limo bus he was riding in was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike. Morgan’s travel companion, comedian James McNair, was killed in that crash, which authorities blamed on the truck driver.