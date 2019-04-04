Danielle Brooks will lead the upcoming Shakespeare in the Park production of the romantic comedy “Much Ado About Nothing,” as first reported by Variety. The "Orange Is the New Black" actress with play Beatrice, who engages in a war of witty repartee with the equally difficult Benedick. The production (to be directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon) begins performances at the Delacorte Theatre in Central Park on May 21.

‘We Will Rock You’ to make New York debut

“We Will Rock you,” a 2002 Queen jukebox musical that ran for years in London, will finally receive its New York premiere in November at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden as part of a new North American tour. It imagines a dystopian future where outlaws oppose cyberspace tyrants and long to create live music.

Classic Stage to present modern Shakespeare translations

Four years ago, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival made the controversial decision to commission 36 playwrights to write modern English translations of every Shakespeare play. Beginning May 29, Classic Stage Company will present readings of all of the translations as part of the “Play On! Festival” at its Off-Broadway space in the East Village. “No one felt they’re going to out-Shakespeare Shakespeare; that wasn’t the project,” “Play On!” director Lue Morgan Douthit said in a statement. “Instead, the project asked what would happen if we weed and weave the language a little bit?”

Spotted …

Nicole Kidman at “Network” … Chris Pine at “Burn This” … Hugh Jackman at “Kiss Me, Kate” … Jessica Lange at “Hadestown” … Stephen Sondheim at “The Other Josh Cohen” … Josh Groban at “Oklahoma!”