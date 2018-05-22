Good, sloppy news today for any ’90s kid who ever dreamed of opting for the physical challenge, as Nickelodeon has officially set 8 p.m. Monday, June 25 for the return of iconic game show, “Double Dare.”

Digital creator and actress Liza Koshy (Hulu’s “Freakish”) will take over hosting duties on the slime-based trivia series, which sees two teams competing across Q&As, stunts, and, ultimately, classic “Double Dare” obstacle courses like the human hamster wheel, the wringer and the “Double Dare” nose.

“This is a dream that I have been dreaming to live!” Koshy said in a statement. “From watching ‘Double Dare’ to hosting it!? I am ready for a summer of slime and nose picking.”

“Double Dare” was one of the most popular cable TV series of the ’90s, even as it was re-imagined three times throughout its run (first as “Super Sloppy Double Dare,” then “Family Double Dare” and “Double Dare 2000”).

Original host Marc Summers, who oversaw the series from 1986 to 1993, is back on board to provide color commentary to each episode.

“I can’t think of many shows like ‘Double Dare’ that have the ability to bond people together,” Summers said. “Those who grew up watching the original series can now pass along their love for this game show to today’s kids. It’s an honor to be a part of this reboot.”

Fans will have the opportunity to join in on the action themselves during a series of upcoming location-based live experiences. An on-the-ground version of “Double Dare” will be live at California’s VidCon 2018 and for the entire summer inside the Mall of America’s Nickelodeon Universe.