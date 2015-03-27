‘Sopranos’ actress Drea de Matteo’s apartment burns down in East Village fire

Drea de Matteo was among the New Yorkers displaced by Thursday’s East Village fire, according to the “Sopranos” actress’ Instagram account.

De Matteo posted two photos of the blaze, the first showing at least two of the affected Second Avenue buildings up in flames. “NYC’s finest trying to put out the flames to mine n many others apartments,” she wrote, with broken heart emojis. “Pray for those that are hurt.”

The second looks to have been taken after firefighters were able to get the flames under control, but a completely collapsed building and clouds of smoke remain.

“A hole where my NYC home of the last 22 years once stood… RIP 123 2nd Avenue,” she captioned the sad photo.

The explosion, which injured 22 people, occurred inside a sushi restaurant at 121 Second Ave., next door to de Matteo’s apartment. The resulting fire spread to four buildings, the FDNY said. No. 123 crumbled to the ground.

Fans immediately reached out on de Matteo’s Instagram account to offer their condolences and prayers for all of those involved.