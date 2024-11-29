Experience a snowy wonderland high above the New York City streets.

Edge is inviting New Yorkers to check out Snowscape, an immersive experience that turns Edge’s deck into a snow globe, regardless of the temperature outside.

“New York City has no shortage of enchanting holiday moments, but nothing is more magical than looking out over this iconic skyline as it is dusted by new fallen snow. ‘Snowscape’ at Edge gives New Yorkers and visitors alike the opportunity to make that picture-perfect, movie-magic snowfall part of their New York holiday experience,” said Francesca Merlino, Chief Commercial Officer of Hudson Yards Experiences.

Snowscape at Edge is open to all Edge ticket holders. Those who come to experience it will feel as though they have been shaken up (without an actual shaking) and in a snowy wonderland a snow globe brings to life.

On Sundays, guests will be able to pose for pictures with an installation of real snow and snowmen on the sky deck. Edge’s Sunday “Snow Days” take place on Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, where the Snowscape will stay open until sunset.

Snowscape will be open every Monday through Friday from Dec. 2-20, and will operate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets to Edge, visit edgenyc.com.