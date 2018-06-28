Glenda Jackson (who just won a Tony Award for her performance in Edward Albee’s “Three Tall Women”) will return to Broadway next spring in Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” in which she will play Lear. Jackson previously played the role in London. In a statement, Jackson referred to Lear as “a role you continue to work on and to make new discoveries.”

Chase named for ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ revival

Tony nominee Will Chase will play Fred/Petruchio opposite Kelli O’Hara’s Lilli/Katharine in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Broadway revival of “Kiss Me, Kate,” Cole Porter’s musical comedy based on Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew”. It will play Studio 54 beginning in February. Chase previously appeared in “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” at the same theater.

‘A Bronx Tale’ to close in August

The Broadway musical “A Bronx Tale” will close on Aug. 5 following a nearly two year run. Actor-writer Chazz Palminteri, the man behind all three versions of “A Bronx Tale” (one-man show, 1993 film adaptation, musical), recently stepped into the production, taking over as the gangster Sonny (a role he played in the film) at select performances in place of Nick Cordero. The producers will launch a national tour in the fall.

Skerritt departs ‘Straight White Men’ just before first preview

Tom Skerritt (“Top Gun,” “MASH”) has departed Young Jean Lee’s new Broadway drama “Straight White Men” for undisclosed “personal reasons.” Skerritt last appeared on Broadway in 2013 in the short-lived stage adaptation of John Grisham’s legal thriller “A Time to Kill.” He is being replaced by Denis Arndt (“Heisenberg”). Despite the last minute change, “Straight White Men” is still slated to begin previews on Friday. The cast also includes Josh Charles (“The Good Wife”), Armie Hammer (“The Social Network”) and transgender activist Kate Bornstein.

All-female ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ headed for Broadway?

People Magazine (citing unnamed exclusive sources) reports that an all-female Broadway revival of David Mamet’s cutthroat capitalism drama “Glengarry Glen Ross” is in the works. Mamet is very particular about how his plays are presented. It is unclear whether Mamet would revise the play for females, as Neil Simon once did with “The Odd Couple.” Not long ago, Mamet shut down a regional production of his two-person sexual harassment drama “Oleanna” because it attempted to incorporate cross-gender casting. He has also threatened to levy fines against any productions of his plays that add post-show talkback sessions.

Complete ‘Tootsie’ casting announced

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway-bound musical adaptation of the cross-dressing film comedy “Tootsie.” Joining Santino Fontana (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Cinderella”) as Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels (played in the film by Dustin Hoffman) are Lili Cooper (“SpongeBob SquarePants”), Sarah Stiles (“Hand to God”), Julie Halston (“You Can’t Take It With You”), Michael McGrath (“Nice Work If You Can Get It”) and Reg Rogers (“The Iceman Cometh”). “Tootsie” is expected to come to Broadway in the spring following a tryout run in Chicago.

Spotted ...

Bette Midler, Emma Stone and Susan Sarandon at “The Band’s Visit” . . . James Franco, Claire Danes, Stephen Sondheim, Harvey Fierstein and Barney Frank at “The Boys in the Band.”