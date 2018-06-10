Tony Danza and Josh Groban are teaming up as TV's new father-and-son duo in Netflix's upcoming NYC-set series, "The Good Cop."

The 10-episode police dramedy sees Danza in the role of Tony Sr., a New Yorker who's lost his high-up gig in the NYPD for having less-than-honorable intentions on the job. Danza's character lives with his son, Tony Jr. (Groban), who couldn't be more different than his down-on-his-luck dad. The "obsessively honest" Tony Jr. finds himself leaning on his dad for help on the job in an "Odd Couple"-style pairing, according to Netflix.

Groban makes his television debut in the series, which also stars Monica Barbaro, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Bill Kottkamp.

The show is produced by “Monk’s” Andy Breckman, who said in a statement, “Many cop shows feature dark and provocative material: psycho-sexual killers, twisted, grim, flawed detectives. Many address the most controversial issues of the day. I watch a lot of them. God bless 'em all. But the show I want to produce is playful, family-friendly, and a celebration of old-fashioned puzzle-solving.”

Danza also is producing the show, which was inspired by a format from Israeli production company YES, which also will serve as executive producers.

Danza, who turned 67 in April, hasn’t starred in a network drama in over 15 years, the last being "Family Law," although he has cracked the streaming model. (He’s in Seeso’s “There’s... Johnny,” which launches Aug. 24.) He’s done much over his lengthy career — arguably everything, from professional boxer to “Taxi” to “Who’s The Boss?” to Broadway to a talk show to teaching.

"The Good Cop" hits Netflix on Sept. 21.