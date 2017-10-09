Halloween enthusiasts start looking for their thrillers as soon as the air catches a chill. Though Oct. 31 is still weeks away, Netflix is gearing up with a slew of spooky offerings.

If you're into flicks that send shivers down your spine, "The Babadook" and "Sixth Sense" will be in your streaming list. But there are options for those who prefer the silly side of the sweets-filled holiday too.

Kick back with a Jack-o-lantern filled with chocolate candies and scream — we mean, stream — these spooky and silly Halloween flicks on Netflix all month long.