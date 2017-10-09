Halloween enthusiasts start looking for their thrillers as soon as the air catches a chill. Though Oct. 31 is still weeks away, Netflix is gearing up with a slew of spooky offerings.

If you're into flicks that send shivers down your spine, "The Babadook" and "Sixth Sense" will be in your streaming list. But there are options for those who prefer the silly side of the sweets-filled holiday too.

Kick back with a Jack-o-lantern filled with chocolate candies and scream — we mean, stream — these spooky and silly Halloween flicks on Netflix all month long.

'The Babadook'

We're still not sure why Sam's mom chose to read him a scary children's book before bedtime. She probably should have left this one at the library, because "you can't get rid of the Babadook." (Credit: TNS / Matt Nettheim)

‘Nightmare Before Christmas’

"This is Halloween, this is Halloween, Halloween! Halloween! Halloween!" Thanks to Marilyn Manson, you already know the best part of this Tim Burton flick even if you haven't seen it. Jack Skellington tries to bridge the gap between Halloweentown and the Christmas season in the human realm. (Credit: Touchstone Pictures)

'The Sixth Sense'

Stream this classic thriller from 1999 and you'll be guaranteed to recite "I see dead people," for the rest of the week, thoroughly annoying your roommates. (Credit: Spyglass Entertainment Group)

'The Addams Family'

Save this 1991 film for Halloween night, because it's arguably the most festive film of Netflix's offerings for those of you who aren't looking for a thriller fright. This creepy, kooky family's tale never really gets old. (Credit: Orion Pictures)

'Corpse Bride'

Another one from Tim Burton, this 2005 stop-motion flick sees a bachelor fall for a zombie bride. (Credit: Warner Bros.)

‘Children of the Corn’

Stephen King's "Children of the Corn" justifies your haunted corn maze fears as best as a 1984 thriller could. Just do yourself a favor and stay away from "He Who Walks Behind the Rows" if you do choose to spend an October evening in the fields. (Credit: Amazon)

‘Gremlins’

Rules were made to be broken, right? This 1984 flick follows the typical toys-come-to-life storyline, but it's more grim than, say, "Toy Story." A Chinatown shop keeper warns the Gremlin toys can't be fed after midnight or be around light and water or something horrible will happen. True, the horror comes on Christmas Eve in the film, but Halloween is all about spooky critters coming alive in the night.