“Puffs,” the wizarding world comedy that’s been enchanting Hell’s Kitchen’s New World Stages for months, will soon cast its spell across the silver screen.

Captured over two nights in February, “Puffs: Filmed Live Off Broadway” will be available to moviegoers nationwide on May 9 and 12 through Fathom Events’ Digital Broadcast Network. The play — written by Matt Cox and co-produced by David Carpenter and two-time Tony winner John Arthur Pinckard — chronicles the seven years in which world-famous wizard Harry Potter attended Hogwarts, from the perspective of a few classmates just trying to get through the increasingly distracted syllabus at the time.

“This epic secondary storyline, imagined from one of the world’s most famous wizarding sagas, has maintained its popularity with fans for years,” Gordon Synn, Fathom Events' chief content and programming officer, said in a statement. “‘Puffs: Filmed Live Off Broadway’ now offers those fans a unique new way to experience this hilarious twist on a classic story, proving that underdogs can be the heroes.”

The big-screen productions, taped in front of a live New York audience, will feature exclusive close-ups, camera angles and behind-the-scenes footage. Tickets for the showings can be purchased starting April 16 at FathomEvents.com.

“Our fans have meant the world to us since the very beginning of the production and every week we continue to delight audiences in New York,” Carpenter said. “This incredible partnership with Fathom will allow us to bring the magic of the show and our incredible cast to our fans across the country and invite whole new audiences to experience the joy that is Puffs.”