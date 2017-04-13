Hillary Clinton, Olivia Wilde to honor women leaders at Gloria Awards in NYC

Clinton will also be honored during the ceremony.

Hillary Clinton, Olivia Wilde, Kathleen Turner, Judy Gold and more celebrities will honor women leaders at the 29th annual Ms. Foundation’s Gloria Awards.

Clinton herself will be honored during the ceremony for being a “woman of vision” and inspiring “the power of women to join the political sphere” with her 2016 presidential run, according to a news release.

The “Gloria Awards: Salute to Women of Vision” is organized by Ms. Foundation and named in honor of one of the organization’s founding members, feminist icon Gloria Steinem. The gala recognizes women from around the country who “ignite policy and create change” through grassroots work.

Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth and poet Cleo Wade will host the Gloria Awards after-party, with a performance by tap dancer Maud Arnold of The Syncopated Ladies.

The gala will take place at Capitale on the Lower East Side on May 3.