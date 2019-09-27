The lineup for this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will have you rushing into the holiday season.

The annual New York City concert falls right in the middle of the 11-stop tour, hitting Madison Square Garden on Dec. 11. Tickets for the Z100-hosted show are notoriously hard to come by, so you'll want to act fast when they hit iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall at noon on Oct. 11.

This year, the concert will also stream live on CWTV.com and The CW App, starting at 7 p.m. A special presentation will hit the network again on Dec. 19, at 8 p.m.

“The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour represents the best in hit music,” Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, said in a release on Friday. “Virtually every pop superstar over the past 20 years has done the show, and this year is no different.”

Here's a look at who's been tapped to take the stage at MSG so far:

Taylor Swift

This may be the only live taste of "Lover" New York City fans will get. Though Swift isn't bringing her upcoming 2020 tour to the city (to date), she'll perform some of her newest hits at Jingle Ball.

Jonas Brothers

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The reunited bothers will return to MSG for the holiday show after selling out two dates at the venue in August.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello returns to MSG with at least two tracks off her anticipated sophomore album "Romance" — "Liar" and "Shameless." The artist hasn't yet confirmed if the full album will drop before Jingle Ball.

Halsey

The "Nightmare" singer has only signed on for five of 11 total Jingle Ball stops — and New York City is one of them.

5SOS

The Australian pop/rock band will perform at MSG fresh off a tour with The Chainsmokers.

Niall Horan

By the time Niall Horan hits MSG, he'll have a new single ("Nice to Meet Ya") and potentially a new album to perform.

Monsta X

South Korean boy group Monsta X is only joining the tour for three stops, including New York.

Lizzo

The "Truth Hurts," but Lizzo's MSG set won't. The artist is sure to get the crowd moving with hits like "Good As Hell" and "Juice."

Dan + Shay

The Grammy-winning "Tequila" performers make up the sole country group on the lineup.

Lewis Capaldi

Things will slow down a bit when Lewis Capaldi has the crowd sing "Someone You Loved" in unison.

Fletcher

The "Undrunk" singer released her EP "You Ruined New York City for Me" in August.