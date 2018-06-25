Iconic Nickelodeon ’90s kid comedy duo Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are set to reunite for an episode of the rebooted “Double Dare,” Entertainment Weekly reports. The pair will compete in a special version of the revamped slime-happy game show, which now features actress Liza Koshy as host while original anchor Marc Summer providing color commentary.

“I am so excited to be playing on ‘Double Dare’ and for whole new generation of kids to experience this iconic game show,” Mitchell told EW. “This episode will be double special because Kenan and I will be playing against each other and we are both huge fans of ‘Double Dare’! I can’t wait to see the super talented Liza Koshy rock it as the new host!”

After a run on Nickelodeon sketch comedy series “All That,” Mitchell and Thompson starred together for four seasons from 1996-2000 on the wildly popular “Kenan & Kel.” Since then, Thompson has been a mainstay on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” for a record-breaking 15 seasons, while Mitchell largely disappeared from show business. The pair reunited in 2015 for an appearance on “The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon,” reprising their roles from the reoccurring “All That” sketch, “Good Burger.”

The special episode of “Double Dare” will also include an appearance from “All That” veteran Lori Beth Denberg. The trio already appeared together earlier this year on an episode of MTV’s “Wild N’ Out,” hosted by fellow Nickelodeon alum Nick Cannon.