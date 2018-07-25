Lin-Manuel Miranda, his family, “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller and the Flamboyan Foundation have banded together to form an arts fund for Puerto Rico, to be known as the Flamboyan Arts Fund. All profits from the upcoming limited run of “Hamilton” in Puerto Rico in January (for which Miranda will return to the title role for the first time in over two years) will go to the fund. The news release announcing the creation of the fund detailed how arts organizations on the island were severely affected by Hurricane Maria. “I cannot stand idly by and watch Puerto Rico’s arts and culture scene suffer,” Miranda said in a statement.

‘Oedipus at Colonus’ to be performed at the Delacorte

“The Gospel at Colonus,” a gospel musical retelling of the Greek tragedy “Oedipus at Colonus” with an African-American cast, will be revived by the Public Theater (in association with the Onassis Foundation) at the Delacorte Theatre in early September for six free performances. Created by avant-garde director Lee Breuer (Mabou Mines Theater Company), the work played Brooklyn Academy of Music in 1983 and Broadway in 1988 (with Morgan Freeman playing the Messenger). Oedipus will be played collectively by the Blind Boys of Alabama, a gospel group that has existed since 1939.

‘Red’ with Alfred Molina to play movie theaters

Michael Grandage’s Tony-winning production of “Red,” which played Broadway in 2010 and was recently revived in London (with Alfred Molina once again playing the Abstract Expressionist painter Mark Rothko), will be screened in movie theaters in North America on Nov. 7. “Red” explores the relationship between Rothko and his fresh-faced assistant, who delve into debates over the purpose and meaning of art while working in Rothko’s dimly lit studio in 1958.

Diane Paulus will direct ‘Hair’ for NBC

Tony-winning director Diane Paulus (who rose to prominence with her 2009 Broadway revival of “Hair”) will serve as co-director of “Hair Live!” on NBC in May, working alongside Alex Rudzinski (“Jesus Christ Superstar”). In a statement, NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt declared “we have the dream team.” The Broadway revival of “Hair” starred Gavin Creel (“Hello, Dolly!”), Will Swenson (“Les Miz”) and Caissie Levy (“Frozen”). Jonathan Groff played Claude when the production premiered at the Delacorte Theatre in 2008.

Spotted . . .

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nicole Kidman at “The Band’s Visit” . . . James Franco and Jeremy Piven at “Straight White Men” . . . John Lithgow at “My Fair Lady” . . . Betty Buckley at “Beautiful” . . . Kristin Chenoweth and Matt Morrison at “Carousel.”