Idris Elba makes history as Maxim’s first cover man

British actor Idris Elba is the first man to be featured on the cover of Maxim, the lad magazine that usually showcases barely dressed women.

When asked by The Cut about the magazine’s ambition to cater to more women with the Elba cover, Maxim editor-in-chief Kate Lanphear said, “I invite female readers!”

Lanphear also said in a press release from Maxim, “Idris signifies a new direction for Maxim, one that embraces the multi-dimensionality of men’s interests, styles and storylines. He brings to life sophistication, ambition and confidence — the embodiment of today’s Maxim man.” It looks like she’s putting her money where her mouth is for this juicy cover.

On this magazine-first cover, Elba, 43, is fully clothed in a black leopard-patterned funnel coat. The Golden Globe winner, formerly on the hit HBO series “The Wire,” can be seen next month in Netflix’s first original film, “Beasts of No Nation,” as a commandant of an African children’s army. His name has also been floated for the role of James Bond.

While we hope the rumors are true (fingers crossed), try not to drool over all over this September issue.

The new issue is on newsstands Wednesday.