Michael Urie (“Torch Song”), Priscilla Lopez (‘A Chorus Line”), Maulik Pancholy (“30 Rock”), Ashley Park (“Mean Girls”) and Thomas Sadoski (“Life in Pieces”) have joined the cast of “Grand Horizons,” a new family comedy by Bess Wohl (“Small Mouth Sounds,” “Continuity”), which will be produced on Broadway by Second Stage Theater beginning in December. Second Stage is currently presenting another play by Wohl, “Make Believe,” Off-Broadway.

‘Six’ will transfer to Broadway

“Six,” an acclaimed new electro-pop musical in which the six wives of Henry VIII are re-imagined as fierce 21st century pop stars, will transfer to Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre in March following prior international and regional engagements. Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the concept for the show two years ago while attending Cambridge University. Songs from the studio cast album are streamed approximately 300,000 times a day.

Lucas Hnath returning to New York stage

Playwright Lucas Hnath, whose comedic dramas “A Doll’s House, Part 2” and “Hillary and Clinton” premiered on Broadway, will return Off-Broadway during the winter with “Dana H.”, a new work adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham (Hnath’s mother). It will play the Vineyard Theatre in Union Square. Based on a true story, Dana (to be played by stage veteran Deirdre O’Connell) was a psych ward chaplain who was held captive by an ex-convict patient over a five-month period.

Colin Donnell leads ‘Almost Famous’ cast

Colin Donnell (whose credits range from the Showtime series “The Affair” to the Broadway revival of “Anything Goes”) will play guitarist Russell Hammond in the new stage musical adaptation of the 2000 film “Almost Famous,” which will receive its world premiere in San Diego in September. The cast will also include Casey Likes (a 2019 Jimmy Awards finalist) as 15-year-old William Miller, Solea Pfeiffer (“Songs for a New World”) as groupie Penny Lane and Drew Gehling (“Waitress”) as lead singer Jeff Bebe.

Spotted …

Barry Manilow at “Fiddler on the Roof — in Yiddish”…Katie Holmes, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ben Platt at “Moulin Rouge!”…David Hyde Pierce at “Coriolanus” at Shakespeare in the Park.