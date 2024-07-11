Beloved guitarist and America’s Got Talent Semifinalist Marcin is coming to Times Square

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Guitarist Marcin is coming live to Times Square this July as part of TSQ LIVE.

Thanks to TSQ LIVE, New Yorkers are able to enjoy a series of over 80 free, open-air performances across Times Square’s public plazas until its culmination in September 2024. Marcin is bringing his take on classical music to Times Square on July 19, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. on Broadway and 46th Street.

What started in 2015 at the Polish talent show Must Be The Music and Italy’s biggest TV competition Tu Si Que Vales has turned into an audience of over 10 million people alone in the U.S.

He has captivated audiences across the globe by taking classical music and giving it a rock and pop spin. One particular song that has enticed fans from all generations is his arrangement of Beethoven’s legendary “Fifth Symphony” and “Moonlight Sonata”.

Fans also love his take on Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” and Chopin’s “Nocturne Op. 9 No. 2.” His original compositions like “Snow Monkey,” have also won fan appraisal.

The combination of percussive guitar techniques with modern electronic production and the arrangement of full symphony orchestral pieces onto one guitar have secured his place as one of the brightest stars in the guitar firmament.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the captivating music of Marcin under the bright lights of Times Square at this free and open to the public event.

When: Friday, July 19, 2024, 6:00 p.m.

Where: Broadway and 46th Street