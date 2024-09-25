Fans are abuzz for Indonesian-American singer NIKI, a trailblazer for Asian artists, after Central Park concert

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Indonesian-American singer NIKI serenaded hundreds of fans during SummerStage in Central Park Performance on Sept. 13.

The New York City skyline served as the perfect backdrop to the soulful sounds of rising star, NIKI as the buzzing sound of an electric guitar hummed from an amplifier, kicking-off an unforgettable night for those who say her music sends out a rallying cry for Asian artistry in the industry.

With New York City serving as the fifth stop on her international tour celebrating the release of her album Buzz, fans tell amNewYork Metro that NIKI is conveying a story that they can really relate to.

Twenty-three-year-old Katrina Shea says that NIKI’s music has been an anthem for her during her formative years.

“I love the way she makes me feel. I feel like when she releases an album it’s when I exactly when I need it. Whatever emotions I’m going through, she gets it spot on,” Shea said.

Supporters gushed that they see themselves in this young Asian woman navigating love and life. Nicole Zefanya, stage name NIKI, was born in Jakarta, Indonesia in 1999, and later moved to the United States after singed with record label 88rising. Her raw honesty regarding misguided relationships, and now her new album, Buzz described the start of something new but also being the precipice of greatness, giving them hope and inspiration.

After attending 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Music Festival in May at Forest Hill Stadium, Shea says that it’s time Asian artists to be truly seen and heard by the masses.

“The music industry has been grouping K-pop artists together and doesn’t even starch the surface of what K-Pop is,” Shea began, “I think that the world has a lot to see in terms of what we have to offer as Asian Americans.”

For years 88rising has changed the face of the music industry by uplifting Asian artists at the forefront of mainstream media, and in turn giving YouTube artists like NIKI an opportunity to shine. The singer-songwriter credits Taylor Swift as her source of inspiration, learning to play guitar at the young age of 15 and garnering thousands of followers on YouTube. NIKI’s use of lyricism, and an alternative flair has cultivated a sound unlike another.

For 22-year-old Danica Mercado, there is something to be said about feeling represented in mainstream media. It gives a sense of hope for those who aspire to be future artists, and Mercado an aspiring singer, sees herself in NIKI’s music.

“Asian representation in music is a really big deal to me. So, the fact that she came out swinging, especially with the production group [88rising] was something that was amazing,” Mercado said.

“I love singing myself. So hopefully in the future if there are more spaces, I would love to do that. I also think she already achieved greatness a while ago,” Mercado added.

Watching NIKI flip the bird as she discussed past ex-boyfriends and belt out songs about finding inner strength brought a smile to Ava Yang’s, 23, face.

Yang immigrated to New Jersey from China and shared that she feels that kinship with NIKI, after the star also moved to the United States to forge her own path.

“I can really relate to her music. She writes songs about problems we are all facing,” Yang said.

“I feel like it is a really good thing that I’m seeing a lot of Asian artists because growing up I didn’t really see that. You’d see some Asian artists but not like now, not like cool pop stars and 88rising and NIKI are the ones making it cool,” Yang said.

The crowd was all abuzz for NIKI, even her opening act Allison Ponthier shared their enthusiasm to even share the same stage as the history making singer.

Ponthier, a Texan woman now living in New York, said the performing in Central Park was a dream come true especially with NIKI.

“Playing here feels unreal. I used to walk by the SummerStage concerts and imagine what it would be like to play here. It’s very surreal that I finally get to with an artist I really love. I’ve been a fan of NIKI’s for years now,” Ponthier said.

Ponthier adds that NIKI was the one to spark the connect after coming come across her music and then decided to invite her to join the tour.

“She connected with me because she heard my music, which was insane because I’ve heard of her music, and she asked me to come along, and I feel very lucky. It’s been wonderful. Her fans are wonderful, they are attentive and kind. I feel like I’ve met so many really good people,” Ponthier said.