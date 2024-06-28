New York City’s Tomás Doncker & The True Groove All-Stars release new single ahead of summer UK tour

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A New York City-based band has dropped a new single ahead of their upcoming U.K. tour.

Tomás Doncker & The True Groove All-Stars recently released “Do or Die, Pt. 2,” the latest iteration of the band’s contribution to the Global Soul genre.

‘It’s an homage to James Brown’s ‘New, New, Super Heavy Funk’ period. He went from being soul brother number one to the Godfather of soul to the minister of the ‘new new super heavy funk,'” said Doncker. “This is an homage to that phase of his career.”

The song features a super groovy beat featuring the U.K. band The Specials’ horn section, who have played with the True Groove All-Stars in the past. The Specials’ horn section are also featured in the “Do or Die, Pt. 2” music video, which was filmed over in London.

“[The Specials’ horn section] play with me all the time when I’m over there on our recordings last few years. They’re part of the True Groove family,” said Doncker.

The new single comes ahead of the band’s upcoming tour in the U.K. Entitled the “Tomás Doncker and Friends” tour, The tour officially kicks off on July 20 in Leicester and will feature artists such as New York City’s Marla Mase.

Doncker says that the support from their overseas audience has been absolutely thrilling and he can’t wait to kick the tour off.

“It feels great to know that there are people across the world who just love music,” said Doncker. “I am very grateful as the audiences have been just so warm and welcoming. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Check out “Do or Die, Pt. 2” below! You can also stream “Do or Die, Pt. 2” on Spotify.