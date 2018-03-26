Fab Five fans rejoice — more lives are set to be blessed with a little makeover magic.

Netflix announced Monday that it has renewed its “Queer Eye” reboot for another season, along with four other reality shows.

A second season of “Dope,” the documentary series that covers the country’s drug issues, will appropriately begin streaming on April 20. “Drug Lords,” which highlights high profile criminals in the drug trade and the law enforcement members who bring them down, will also get a second season, as will cooking competition show “Nailed It!” and “The Toys that Made Us,” which looks at the history of iconic toys.

Netflix confirmed that all five “Queer Eye” hosts — Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France — are all returning.

The reboot has been a hit with the streaming network’s viewers, who have praised the show’s pro-LGBTQ rights message, according to Bela Bajaria, the vice president of content for Netflix.

“These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats,” she said of the reality shows. “They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy — and that’s just ‘Queer Eye.’”

Premiere dates for new “Queer Eye,” “Drug Lords,” “Nailed It!” and “The Toys that Made Us” seasons are yet to be announced.