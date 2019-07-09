At the 2019 OZY Fest in New York City, you can see John Legend perform, get a cooking demo from Rachael Ray, be inspired by activist Jameela Jamil and hear from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. And if you're lucky, you can do it all for free.

We're giving away a pair of tickets for you and a friend to attend the two-day annual festival where politics, comedy and music collide. The fest will be held July 20 and 21 at Central Park's Great Lawn and feature musical performances, talks and stand-up shows by more than three dozen thought leaders, politicians, actors and artists.

Enter your information below for the chance to win free entry to both festival dates.

We'll notify the lucky winner by email. The submission deadline is noon July 16. If you're having trouble viewing the entry form, visit amny.com/OZYFest.

No purchase necessary. Additional terms and restrictions apply. Read the contest rules here.

OZY Fest has been branded as “New York City’s answer to SXSW,” meaning it aims to combine the experiences of a food hall, TED talk, musical festival and more into a two-day affair. Rounding out the “food” portion of that list are celebrity chefs Rachael Ray, Padma Lakshmi ("Top Chef") and Marcus Samuelsson ("Chopped"). Politicians Stacey Abrams and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich join “thought leaders” Spike Lee ("BlacKkKlansman") and Mark Cuban ("Shark Tank") to ensure the event packs in social and political issues. Trevor Noah, Dulcé Sloan and Ronny Chieng will handle the comedy. See the full lineup at OZY.com.

OZY Fest CEO Carlos Watson told amNewYork ahead of last year’s fest his goal is always to redefine what one might expect from an NYC festival experience. “One of my favorite quotes is, after OZY Fest, someone wrote online, ‘I came to this thing called OZY Fest expecting to have my mind blown and instead I had my mind grown,’” Watson said.

If you're not feeling lucky enough to win your way in, consider purchasing tickets online. Saturday and Sunday tickets are still available. A two-day pass starts at $119.