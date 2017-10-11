It’s been 30 years since Buttercup rode off into the sunset with Westley, giving audiences the most passionate on-screen kiss of all time, according to the “Princess Bride” narrator, at least.

The Rob Reiner-directed film adapted from William Goldman’s 1973 novel is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month with NYC screenings.

Several theaters across the five boroughs, including the UA Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn, Kaufman Astoria in Queens, Kips Bay 15 in Manhattan and Bay Plaza 13 in the Bronx, are heading back to the fictional country of Florin where Prince Humperdinck is still searching for his bride. Screenings will take place Oct. 15 and 18 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Before the flick begins, fans will get to watch a never-before-seen interview with the director, brought out specifically for the Fathom Events anniversary screenings, according to a news release.

Tickets, priced at the average $12.50 theater price per seat, are going fast. Several dates, including the Bronx’s first evening showing, are already sold out.

While there aren't plans to add more dates, a Fathom Events rep said "individual theaters have the option of moving the film into a larger auditorium, which is a decision each theater makes individually."

“The Princess Bride” stars Cary Elwes in the role of Westley, Robin Wright as Buttercup, Chris Sarandon as Prince Humperdinck and Billy Crystal as Miracle Max. When it first hit theaters in the fall of 1987, New York Times reviewer Janet Maslin said it had a “fanciful” cast and “a lot of other things surely not to every taste.”

“But ‘The Princess Bride’ has sweetness and sincerity on its side, and when it comes to fairy tales, those are major assets,” Maslin wrote.

For tickets and locations, visit fathomevents.com.