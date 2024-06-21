Rhapsody in Blue and WNYC to celebrate 100th anniversary with free outdoor concert under the Brooklyn Bridge

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Rhapsody in Blue and WNYC at Rhapsody for This Land: The American Odyssey in Music, a free concert under the Brooklyn Bridge.

NPR’s Amplify’s pianist and host, Lara Downes with Puerto Rican composer Edmar Colón, will present their rendition of Rhapsody in Blue, originally by George Gershwin in 1924.

The original version of Rhapsody in Blue, blended jazz and classical sounds from a diverse range of communities throughout New York. Exploring themes of immigration and diversity, topics of discussion even today.

Headliners also include Rosanne Cash, four-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, Christian McBrode, eight-time Grammy-winning bassist and composer, Arturo O’Farrill, composer, educator and Classical Instrumental Solo.

Guests include Orchestra Elena led by conductor Aram Demirjian, a diverse ensemble of young NYC musicians, Leonard Bernstein, Duke Ellington, Nina Simone and others.

The concert lineup will pay homage to a century of American immigration and transformation.

“It’s such a critical time to come together as citizens, and for me, the most solid, fertile common ground we can find is where we meet through American music,” said Downes in a press statement.

A non-partisan organization, Headcount, will have volunteers to help attendees register for the upcoming elections.

The concert is a celebration of unity and prosperity, providing attendees with a unique experience that can’t be replicated anywhere else.

“To present live music in view of the Bridge is a thrill and a privilege,” said Susan Feldman, artistic director of St. Ann’s Warehouse.

Everyone is invited for a night of music and celebration. Attendees are invited on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. beneath the Brooklyn Bridge in the Emily Warren Roebling Plaza, adjacent to St. Ann’s Warehouse to a night of music. WYNC will be broadcasting the concert live on 93.9 FM, AM 820, for those who are unable to attend.