LL Cool J is the only artist representing New York City in the 2019 list of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees.

The Queens rapper, a five-time nominee, is among 15 total performers eyeing spots at the Barclays Center ceremony taking place next spring. Joining him on the ballot are six first-timers: Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard, Todd Rundgren, John Prine, Roxy Music and Devo.

Janet Jackson, first nominated in 2016, is also up for induction again after her 2015 comeback album “Unbreakable.” Bands Radiohead and Rage Against the Machine made the list for the second year in a row, after being passed up for the honor in 2018.

The nomination list only includes artists (or bands) who released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago. A group of 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry will weigh in on which of the nominees will go down in rock and roll history. Six nominees are typically chosen.

For LL Cool J, the fifth time might be the charm. Fans can back the performer of their choice by voting for the nominees at rockhall.com through Dec. 9. The five artists with the most public votes will make it onto a “fan ballot,” giving them a boost when it comes time for the experts to make the final cut.

The list of inductees is slated to be released in December.

Want to watch along while the 2019 inductees join the ranks of Billy Joel (1999), Aerosmith (2001), AC/DC (2003), Tupac Shakur (2017) and hundreds of other artists? Here’s what you’ll need to know about the ceremony.

When is the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

The induction will once again return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for an open-to-the-public ceremony set for March 29. Times are yet to be announced. Last year's event took place in Cleveland, Ohio.

Who are the nominees?

The final list of inductees has not yet been revealed, but 15 artists made the cut for the 2019 nominees ballot. Def Leppard, Devo, Janet Jackson, John Prine, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, MC5, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Todd Rundgren, Rufus & Chaka Khan and The Zombies have the chance to be inducted.

How can I get tickets?

The ceremony is open to the public, so you’ll be able to witness rock and roll history go down in person, if that’s your thing. Pre-sale and public ticket dates have not yet been announced. But, if you want to up your chances of scoring a seat you may want to consider becoming a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member. Donors registered as of Dec. 31 will get first pick, according to the organization. Tickets will be made available at ticketmaster.com.

How can I watch the ceremony online?

The entire concert/ceremony, about two hours long, will air on HBO. Subscribers can tune in via livestream at HBO.com. SiriusXM is also hosting a radio simulcast, if you prefer not to be tied down to the TV.