LATEST PAPER
70° Good Evening
70° Good Evening
Entertainment

Corgis’ royal court takes Herald Square ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

Eight dogs dressed in royal garb made their appearance on Tuesday.

Corgis pose for a family photo in Herald

Corgis pose for a family photo in Herald Square. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Print

Prince Harry, bride-to-be Meghan Markle and the entire royal family paraded through Herald Square on Tuesday to pomp and circumstance, surrounded by the queen’s royal guard and their adoring fans — except all of them were corgis.

Eight fluffy-as-bread corgis (the queen’s favorite dog breed) thrilled onlookers as they walked the red carpet in costume to celebrate the royal wedding and drum up excitement for Lifetime’s new Harry and Meghan special, “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.”

Each corgi was announced by an English emcee and paraded around a mini-Windsor Castle as a crowd melted at their goofy waddling.

“Meghan” was the star of the show in a white wedding dress and tiara, while “Prince Harry” wore his ceremonial blues. “Duchess Kate” was ravishing in a blue dress and feathered hat and her “children,” “Prince George” and “Princess Charlotte” were in a blue tie and a pink dress, respectively. “Queen Elizabeth II” donned a bejeweled crown and cape. The cute meter was off the charts.

The corgis were planned to make appearances until 4 p.m.

“Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” (starring Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley) chronicles their courtship. It premieres on May 13 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com

Entertainment photos & videos

Corgis dressed as the royal family had a Corgis' court: Pups dress in their royal best
Blake Lively, Rihanna, Cara Delevingne and many others Met Gala sees celebs in angelic, papal fashion
Long Island City restaurants, shops, organizations and artists Attend 'Cat Camp' and more this weekend
Head to Brooklyn Bridge Park for a free See a movie under the stars at these outdoor screenings
The long-awaited fifth season of Bluths are back in first 'Arrested Development' season 5 trailer
In The TV shows you should be watching