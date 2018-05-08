Prince Harry, bride-to-be Meghan Markle and the entire royal family paraded through Herald Square on Tuesday to pomp and circumstance, surrounded by the queen’s royal guard and their adoring fans — except all of them were corgis.

Eight fluffy-as-bread corgis (the queen’s favorite dog breed) thrilled onlookers as they walked the red carpet in costume to celebrate the royal wedding and drum up excitement for Lifetime’s new Harry and Meghan special, “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.”

Each corgi was announced by an English emcee and paraded around a mini-Windsor Castle as a crowd melted at their goofy waddling.

“Meghan” was the star of the show in a white wedding dress and tiara, while “Prince Harry” wore his ceremonial blues. “Duchess Kate” was ravishing in a blue dress and feathered hat and her “children,” “Prince George” and “Princess Charlotte” were in a blue tie and a pink dress, respectively. “Queen Elizabeth II” donned a bejeweled crown and cape. The cute meter was off the charts.

The corgis were planned to make appearances until 4 p.m.

“Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” (starring Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley) chronicles their courtship. It premieres on May 13 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.