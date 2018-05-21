LATEST PAPER
‘Scarface’ is returning to NYC movie theaters next month

The classic Brian De Palma flick is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

Al Pacino in his iconic role as Tony

Al Pacino in his iconic role as Tony Montana in "Scarface." Photo Credit: Universal

By amNY
Say hello to your little friend — the big screen.

The cinematic classic “Scarface” is returning to select theaters nationwide next month in celebration of its 35th anniversary.

The Tribeca Film Festival recently reunited cast members Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer and Steven Bauer along with director Brian De Palma, and video of the conversation will play after the commemorative screenings.

New York City is included on the list of cities for the gangster film’s limited run on June 10, 11 and 13. Participating theaters include Regal Court Street 12 in Brooklyn, Regal Kaufman Astoria in Queens, Regal Union Square in Manhattan and Concourse Plaza Multiplex in the Bronx.

The release has been brought about by Screenvision Media, Tribeca Film Festival and Universal.

For a full list of theaters and dates, visit scarface35.com.

