Comedian Seth Meyers will host the 75th Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Jan. 7 on NBC.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a statement, “With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year.”

Meyers, 43, a former “Saturday Night Live” star and head writer, is host of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Meyers, who hosted the 2010 ESPY sports awards and the 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards, succeeds last year’s Golden Globes emcee, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

Nominations will be announced Dec. 11.