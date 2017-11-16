Michael Imperioli will be trading his Jersey mob lingo for Albany jargon.

The 51-year-old “The Sopranos” actor will play Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a Showtime miniseries “Escape at Dannemora,” Variety reported Thursday. The eight-part story, which will be directed by Ben Stiller, will focus on the 2015 manhunt for Richard Matt and David Sweat, who escaped from an upstate correctional facility.

Cuomo’s office didn’t immediately comment on the casting announcement.

Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano will play Matt and Swear respectively and be joined by Patricia Arquette and Bonnie Hunt. The convicted murderers escaped the Clinton Correctional Facility in June 2015 with the help of prison guard Joyce Mitchell, who had an affair with Matt.

After nearly three weeks of searching, investigators found and killed Matt and, two days later arrested Sweat.

Both Sweat and Mitchell were convicted and sentenced to prison.