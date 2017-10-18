Judgment Day is coming for Homer Simpson.

Fox will be airing a special mockumentary Sunday about the classic Simpsons episode “Homer at the Bat,” that celebrates its 25th anniversary. “Springfield of Dreams: The Legend of Homer Simpson,” which will air in New York at 4:30 p.m., will include animated interviews of the Simpsons characters and as well as a who’s who of live action interviews from the world of MLB, including Yankee slugger Aaron Judge, who was born nearly two months after the episode aired.

The outfielder won’t be the only New York face appearing in the film, which was directed by “Supersize Me’s” Morgan Spurlock.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a devoted Red Sox fan, will also be featured in the documentary according to Fox.

“A special so special that it not only celebrates Springfieldian Homer Simpson, but one that reminds us all, that maybe if we tried a little less, great things can happen,” Spurlock said in a statement.

The episode featured several major leaguers who played for New York teams during their career including Darryl Strawberry, Jose Canseco, Steve Sax, Wade Boggs, Roger Clemens and Don Mattingly, who joined the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant’s softball team. It ended with a popular remix of Terry Cashman’s song “Talkin Baseball,” dubbed, naturally, “Talking Softball.”

In the summer, the National Baseball Fall of Fame inducted Homer Simpson with a special ceremony.