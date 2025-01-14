Quantcast
Lifestyle

New Sky Chalet at Edge at Hudson Yards brings curling to new heights

Photo: Edge at Hudson Yards

Curling enthusiasts can now play in the sky at Edge at Hudson Yards in the new Sky Chalet.

Edge’s new Sky Chalet transforms the city’s highest indoor/outdoor sky deck into the ultimate winter entertainment destination. From now through March, guests can reserve a private curling lane for 50 minutes while taking in panoramic views of the city.

Three curling lanes are available for rent, with reservations starting at $99 for up to two people, $199 for up to four people, and $399 for up to eight people. All packages include access to Edge when your curling reservation concludes.

The experience is complete with cozy seating, specialty cocktails and seasonal treats. Additional food and beverage packages can be pre-purchased online or on-site at Edge. 

The Sky Chalet experience is great for all ages, however children under may need parental assistance. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit edgenyc.com/en/sky-chalet.

