While “SpongeBob SquarePants” is unlikely to win the Tony Award for best musical, it did manage to snag the Drama Desk Award for outstanding musical last Sunday night, primarily because “The Band’s Visit” was ineligible, having been nominated for the award last year after it premiered at Off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company. Unlike the Tony Awards, the Drama Desk Awards recognize both Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. Joshua Harmon’s comedy “Admissions,” which was presented Off-Broadway by Lincoln Center Theater, won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play.

‘Avenue Q’ cast to reunite for 15th anniversary concert

Original and replacement cast members of the long-running, foul-mouthed, puppet musical comedy “Avenue Q” will come together on July 30 for a reunion concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below. In summer 2003, “Avenue Q” opened Off-Broadway to raves, quickly transferred to Broadway and went on to improbably win the Tony Award for Best Musical over “Wicked.” Fifteen years later, “Avenue Q” is still running in New York, having returned Off-Broadway following its final Broadway performance in 2009.

Taylor to discuss acting and dieting in one-woman show

Renée Taylor, 85, (perhaps best-known today for playing Fran Drescher’s mother on the sitcom “The Nanny”) will perform “My Life On a Diet,” a one-woman autobiographical comedy written by Taylor and her husband Joseph Bologna (who died last year at age 82), at Off-Broadway’s Theatre at St. Clement’s for six weeks beginning July 12. In the show, Taylor will discuss her stage and screen work and her eating habits, including weight loss tips from Hollywood greats. Taylor and Bologna appeared together on Broadway in “It Had to Be You” and “If You Ever Leave Me . . . I’m Going With You!”.

Spotted . . .

Mandy Moore and Eric McCormack at “Mean Girls” . . . Whoopi Goldberg at “Once On This Island” . . . Debbie Allen at “Carousel” . . . Jesse Tyler Ferguson at “Angels in America.”