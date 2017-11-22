The holidays aren't exactly the most wonderful time of the year for everyone. Sure, the food is great and presents are nice, but some people don't enjoy heading home to see their families.

Having to explain first to mom, then to grandma, then to grandpa why you're still single is far from anyone's definition of a good time, but it could be worse -- trust us.

From the Bluths to the Gallaghers, these TV families will make spending the holidays with your own family look like a piece of pumpkin pie.