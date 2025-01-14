Crew strike halts Atlantic Theater Productions amid contract dispute

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the union that represents stage production crew workers, has initiated a strike against Atlantic Theater Company, a prominent nonprofit Off-Broadway company, after IATSE and Atlantic failed to reach an agreement over the terms of a new contract.

The strike, which commenced on Sunday, led to the indefinite postponement of two Off-Broadway shows that Atlantic was producing: Eliya Smith’s “Grief Camp,” which began previews at the Linda Gross Theater on Jan. 9, and David Greenspan’s “I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan,” which began previews at Atlantic Stage 2 on Jan. 8.

NSangou Njikam’s “A Freeky Introduction,” which was to be produced by Atlantic in the fall, was pushed back to the spring due to “significant unknown production revenues and expenses that have the potential to impact our future shows,” the company told Playbill.com in August. It was generally assumed that the company was referring to its contract negotiations with IATSE.

As expected, both sides are blaming each other for the failure to reach an agreement.

In a statement, Atlantic said that it “has been working together diligently with IATSE for months to create a fair contract for our crew workers and we have offered a good faith agreement with nearly a 20% increase in wages and other benefits. Recognizing how long a first contract can take, Atlantic offered two interim agreements over the past two months that included 13% increases in wages and health, effective immediately in return for a no strike agreement while we continue to bargain in good faith. Both of these offers were ignored.”

On the other hand, IATSE accused Atlantic of refusing to bargain fairly, which led to the strike. “These workers deserve the same dignity, respect, and protections as everyone else in New York’s entertainment community—whether they work in front of or behind the curtain, on or off Broadway. Shame on them for not providing healthcare coverage to all their employees,” IATSE President Matthew D. Loeb said in a statement. “We are prepared to resume negotiations as soon as Atlantic Theater is ready to bargain in good faith.”

Crew members at Off-Broadway theaters have historically not been represented by unions. However, last year, IATSE began to make inroads with Off-Broadway, with the crews of “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Titanique,” and the Atlantic voting to join IATSE. It is generally assumed that IATSE also intends to target other nonprofit Off-Broadway theater companies.

Atlantic has enjoyed multiple commercial successes in recent years, including “The Band’s Visit” (which transferred to Broadway and won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Musical), “Kimberly Akimbo” (which transferred to Broadway and won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Musical), and “Buena Vista Social Club” (which is about to transfer to Broadway). Atlantic also presented the world premiere of the rock musical “Spring Awakening” in 2006.

“I will say that Off-Broadway has historically gone from being the ‘second cousin’ to Broadway to being more of a direct competitor,” said arts professor and theater historian Laurence F. Maslon. “The separate fealties of Broadway and Off-Broadway are becoming more porous…and so I’m not surprised that the economic models of Off-Broadway are being scaled to reflect larger commercial Broadway scales. With so many transfers, it’s harder and harder to claim a discrete and separate economic model.”

In its defense, Atlantic cited the “precarious financial situation” of Off-Broadway theater companies, which have been “running significant deficits since returning from COVID.” Atlantic also warned that “if IATSE is successful in getting their proposed financials with Atlantic, it would set a precedent for other Off-Broadway companies and we may see the demise of some of our greatest institutions, including Atlantic.”

Representatives of Atlantic and IATSE did not respond to emails seeking comment.

On Monday, it was announced that Seaview, the relatively new but increasingly prolific production company behind Broadway shows such as “Stereophonic,” “Once Upon a Mattress,” and “Romeo + Juliet,” has purchased the Tony Kiser Theatre on West 43rd Street, which was recently vacated by Second Stage. The venue will be rebranded as Studio Seaview and used for future commercial Off-Broadway productions.

Recent Off-Broadway shows that have been presented by commercial producers include “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Titanique,” “Dead Outlaw” (which will transfer to Broadway this spring), “Hold On to Me Darling” with Adam Driver, “Danny and the Deep Blue Sea” with Aubrey Plaza, and Cole Escola’s “Oh, Mary!” (which successfully transferred to Broadway).

This all reflects an unexpected post-pandemic environment for Off-Broadway in which nonprofit theater companies are struggling to stay afloat while commercial Off-Broadway productions are achieving financial success.