Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park officially open ahead of the holiday season

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is officially back, giving the city early access to the holiday season.

Throughout the winter season, the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will bring over 170 small businesses to the park, selling artisan gifts, crafts, and gourmet treats. The Holiday Shops by Urbanspace Markets will be open daily, allowing New Yorkers to shop local and get a kick-start on holiday shopping.

Alongside the market opening is The Rink, the 17,000-square-foot ice rink that allows visitors to skate for free. Skate rentals are available for purchase, and skate aids are available for kids to use. The Rink also offers lessons for all skate levels. Ticket reservations can be made on the Winter Village website, and Bank of America cardholders receive 10% off skate rentals when they reserve using their Bank of America card.

Guests will also be able to enjoy The Lodge, which features a full menu of food, hot beverages and festive cocktails, as well as the Cozy Igloos, which will return in November. The igloos provide a private, heated space to warm up after skating or to just hang out in with friends and family.

Also returning in November is the Curling Café & Bar, which offers iceless curling alongside a full food and beverage menu and a private igloo on each lane. Reservations for both the Curling Café & Bar and the Cozy Igloos can be made online.

The Holiday Shops will be open through Jan. 5, 2025, with the market as a whole running through March 2, 2025. For more information, visit wintervillage.org.