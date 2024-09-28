Circle Line to bring back Howling Halloween Pup Cruise with costume contest and adoption event

Bring you pup on a Halloween-themed cruise that is also here to help local dogs get adopted.

Back by popular demand, Circle Line Sightseeing Cruise will host its beloved Howling Halloween Pup Cruise on Oct. 26. Guests are invited to bring their dogs aboard the ship for ultimate views of the New York City skyline.

The boat will set sail at 12 p.m. from Pier 83. During the 90-minute cruise, guests and dogs will take in views of Hudson Yards, One World Trade Center, High Line Park, the Statue of Liberty, and more.

For the first time ever, the cruise will host a costume contest for dogs and their owners, who are encouraged to go all out in their most creative, spooky or silly costumes. Raising Cane’s will sponsor the contest prizes, and Charlie Pom Pom will serve as this year’s judge.

Circle Line will be teaming up with North Shore Animal League America to host a mobile adoption event prior to the cruise at Pier 83. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Shore will have adult and puppies for guests to meet and adopt. All of the money from ticket sales for the cruise will go to support the organization.

The Howling Halloween Pup Cruise is priced at $30. To buy tickets or to find out more, visit circleline.com.

Details:

WHERE: Pier 83, West 42nd St.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 26

Mobile Pet Adoption: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cruise: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.