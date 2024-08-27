Embrace Latin food and culture at upcoming New York Latin Food Fest

Get a taste of Latin cuisine that will tantalize your taste buds at this new event coming to Hudson River Park.

The New York Latin Food Fest is going to be a high-energy celebration of all things Latin and Caribbean culture. Created by MASC Hospitality Group, the festival will take place on Sept. 13 & 14 at Hudson River Park’s Pier 76.

The festival intends to be filled with over 300 dishes from 70+ vendors, including NYC favorites such as Tacos El Guero, Empanada Lady LLC, and Mia’s Cocina. Foodies can sink their teeth into a range of dishes, from tacos and arepas to mofongo and chicharrón. Guests will also be able to drink wine from City Winery, the festival’s exclusive wine partner, as well as Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, and Sun Cruiser.

Those who attend can explore art installations, including a live mural painting by Daniel Bonilla, spontaneous drawings by de-jé, and creative shoe painting by EvanTheArtist. There will also be performances from JChris, La Manga, Durieux, Afro Dominicano, and Disco Bogotá on Friday and Allison Soul, Xianix Barrera, Cristian Allexis, La Excelencia, Lee Burgos, and Batala New York on Saturday.

The festival will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 13 and from 12 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 14. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. Proceeds from the event will go to support the Street Eats Foundation.

The New York Latin Food Fest is supported by Hudson River Park and the Dominican Taste Festival.