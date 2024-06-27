Lower East Side natural orange wine store Orange Glou celebrates its third anniversary

Orange Glou in the Lower East Side is celebrating its third anniversary.

Attendees will have the opportunity to taste over a dozen unique wines from around the world. To accompany the wine, attendees will be served fun snacks to match the theme, such as Cheetos paired up with Fabian Jouves “Skin Contact Maceration,” an aromatic biodynamic wine from the South of France, or wasabi peas with a rare Portuguese pet-nat Bojo Do Luar “Azal.”

Other wines include Ruth Lewandowski “Anos,” Julien Altaber “Skinbull,” Pittnauer “Perfect Day” and Muller-Koeberle Barrigure Brut Pét-Nat.

The event is free and open to the public.

Founder Doreen Winkler started this business as an orange wine club in 2019. In 2021, she opened up the natural wine store in Manhattan, the world’s first and only store dedicated to orange wines and this year it’s turning three years old.

What makes these wines unique is their making process. It is made with white ripe grapes but in the style of a red. In this way, the skins are kept in contact with the juice after pressing, which gives it the particular color and flavor.

Additionally, what makes this wine natural is that there are no chemical growing or plowing solutions added to the wines, low to no added sulfites, no additives and it is not filtered or fined.

To guests that make a purchase of a minimum of $35 they will be able to win merchandise like t-shirts, glasses, totes, wine openers and candy.

For those who come to try it out and fall in love with this type of beverage, later this year on November 9, for the third Orange Glou Fair, which showcases orange wines from all over the world. The biggest event of its kind originated in Los Angeles, California.

When: Saturday, June 29, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Orange Glou on 264 Broome St