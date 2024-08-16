The North Face will put climbers to the test at its Climb Festival in Brooklyn

The North Face is bring its Climb Festival to New York City for the first time ever.

The two-day festival will be held at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5 on Aug. 23-24. The festival is free and open to the public.

Climbing enthusiasts will be put to the test by way of a 55-foot wall, with deep water surrounding it to break their fall. There will be competitions in paraclimbing, as well as panel discussions on the culture of climb and building outdoor communities, live performances by concert collective Renegade, guest bouldering walls hosted by Movement Gyms, an artist integration by Snoeman, and DJ sets featuring Las Flaquitas, Eden, Toribio, and Cosmo.

The festivities will be hosted by special guests, including The North Face athlete Alex Honnold and climbing legend Chris Sharma, who will announce this year’s festival winner. There will also be appearances from more The North Face athletes, including Brooke Raboutou, Nathaniel Coleman, Sam Elias, Matt Segal, Ben Mayforth, Anna Pfaff, Margo Hayes, Matty Hong, and Mo Beck.

Food trucks from local restaurants will be on-site through the duration of the festival. There will also be exclusive merchandise available for purchase with prices ranging from $35 to $85.

For more information, visit thenorthface.com.

Details:

Where: Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5

When: Aug. 23-24, 10 a.m. start time.