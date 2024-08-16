Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

The North Face will put climbers to the test at its Climb Festival in Brooklyn

By Posted on
Successful strong confident muscle woman female alpinist climber climbing to dreams goals, get healthy lifestyle. Training to achieve victory in competition in climbing wall, rock climbing bouldering
Photo via Getty Images

The North Face is bring its Climb Festival to New York City for the first time ever.

The two-day festival will be held at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5 on Aug. 23-24. The festival is free and open to the public.

Climbing enthusiasts will be put to the test by way of a 55-foot wall, with deep water surrounding it to break their fall. There will be competitions in paraclimbing, as well as panel discussions on the culture of climb and building outdoor communities, live performances by concert collective Renegade, guest bouldering walls hosted by Movement Gyms, an artist integration by Snoeman, and DJ sets featuring Las Flaquitas, Eden, Toribio, and Cosmo. 

The festivities will be hosted by special guests, including The North Face athlete Alex Honnold and climbing legend Chris Sharma, who will announce this year’s festival winner. There will also be appearances from more The North Face athletes, including Brooke Raboutou, Nathaniel Coleman, Sam Elias, Matt Segal, Ben Mayforth, Anna Pfaff, Margo Hayes, Matty Hong, and Mo Beck.

Food trucks from local restaurants will be on-site through the duration of the festival. There will also be exclusive merchandise available for purchase with prices ranging from $35 to $85. 

For more information, visit thenorthface.com.

Details:

Where: Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5

When: Aug. 23-24, 10 a.m. start time.

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

Related Articles

More from around NYC