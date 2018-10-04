“Tina,” a biographical Tina Turner jukebox musical that is currently running in London’s West End, will come to Broadway in fall 2019, its producers announced on Wednesday. Turner, who is personally involved with the musical, described it in a statement as “a culmination of my career.” It is directed by Phyllida Lloyd (“Mamma Mia!”) and has a book by Katori Hall (“The Mountaintop”). In London, the role of Turner is being played by Tony nominee Adrienne Warren (“Shuffle Along”).

‘Kinky Boots’ to close after six years

These boots are made for walking — but not necessarily forever. The Tony-winning feel-good musical “Kinky Boots” will close on April 7, 2019, after a six-year run. Based on the 2005 English film about the relationship between a young shoe factory owner and a fierce, cross-dressing performance artist, “Kinky Boots” has a score by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein. Replacement cast members have included Wayne Brady and rock artists David Cook, Brendon Urie and Jake Shears.

Variety hosts inaugural Power of Broadway Breakfast

Variety held the first-ever Power of Broadway Breakfast on Monday morning at Bryant Park Grill, celebrating the theater professionals named to the entertainment industry magazine’s latest watch list (including “Be More Chill” composer Joe Iconis, “The Band’s Visit” actor Ari’el Stachel and “School Girls” playwright Jocelyn Bioh) and featuring discussions with major producers (tackling such topics as rising ticket prices, future audiences, and streaming media). “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller defended the megahit musical’s ticket prices and noted the large number of local students who are seeing the show at deep discounts.

Gavin Lee goes from Squidward to Grinch

Gavin Lee is going from Bikini Bottom to Whoville. The two-time Tony-nominated actor (who made his Broadway debut as Bert in “Mary Poppins” and just played Squidward in “SpongeBob SquarePants”) will portray the Grinch in “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,” which will return to the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in December. In a statement, Lee said he was “thrilled to step in to the furry, stinky green shoes of the world’s most beloved Christmas bad boy.”

Spotted…

James Franco, Ethan Hawke and J.K. Simmons at “The Lifespan of a Fact” … Michael C. Hall at “Girl from the North Country” … Tom Stoppard at “The Nap”.