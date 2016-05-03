Tony Awards 2016 snubs: Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald, ‘American Psycho’

In a year where “Hamilton” earned a record 16 Tony nominations, it should come as no surprise that many other shows found themselves shut out or at least seriously snubbed Tuesday morning. Here are some of the more noticeable snubs.

“On Your Feet!,” “Disaster!,” “American Psycho” and “Tuck Everlasting” — All four of these new musicals fared very poorly in terms of nominations. “American Psycho” received only two nominations and the other three got only one nomination a piece. None are up for Best Musical.

Audra McDonald — “Shuffle Along” raked in 10 Tony nominations, but its star, six-time Tony winner McDonald, was locked out of the Best Actress in a Musical field. But all things considered, it was nice to see Carmen Cusack of “Bright Star” (who is making her Broadway debut) get recognized. And I think it’s fair to assume that Audra will live on to win many more Tony Awards.

“Fully Committed” — The one-man comedy starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, which opened last week, received no nominations. Other Broadway shows from this season that got shut out include “Allegiance,” “Sylvia,” “An Act of God,” “Our Mother’s Brief Affair,” “The Gin Game,” “Old Times,” “Fool for Love,” “China Doll” and “Amazing Grace.”

Annaleigh Ashford — Ashford was unforgettable as a hyperactive, highly emotional dog living under the care of Matthew Broderick on the Upper West Side in “Sylvia.” And yet, her performance was forgotten by the Tony nominators and did not get a nod for Best Actress in a Play.

Benjamin Walker — “American Psycho” got mixed reviews, but Walker earned praise as the self-loving, off-the-edge 1980s finance exec Patrick Bateman. Personally, I thought he would be nominated for Best Actor in a Musical over Zachary Levi, but the revival of the musical comedy “She Loves Me” did very well overall, earning eight nominations.

Jennifer Hudson — Danielle Brooks and Cynthia Erivo were recognized for their performances in the revival of “The Color Purple” but not Hudson. The acclaimed revival received only four nominations. This may be due to the fact that it opened back in the fall.