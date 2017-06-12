Tony Awards: Stephen Colbert slams Trump, Kevin Spacey makes Clinton jokes

“This D.C. production is supposed to have a four-year run, but reviews have not been kind,” Colbert said.

Broadway’s Tony Awards mostly steered clear of politics, until comedian Stephen Colbert got on state.

Presenting the award for best revival of a musical, Colbert commented on what a great year it’s been for revivals, “especially that one they revived down in Washington, D.C.”

“It started Off-Broadway in the ‘80s, way Off-Broadway, over on Fifth Avenue,” he said. “Huge production values. A couple of problems: main character is totally unbelievable and the hair and makeup, yeesh.”

“This D.C. production is supposed to have a four-year run,” Colbert continued. ”But reviews have not been kind. Could close early. We don’t know, we don’t know. Best of luck to everyone involved.”

Host Kevin Spacey sneaked in a few political jokes, the first while paying tribute to James Earl Jones, who received a special Tony for lifetime achievement in the theatre. The actor, known for many accomplishments, is the voice of CNN’s on-air slogan “This is CNN.”

“This is CNN, the most trusted name in fake news,” Spacey said, referencing what President Donald Trump calls CNN and other media outlets.

Spacey also came out dressed as former President Bill Clinton, commenting on the “surprising winners.”

“I’m not even talking about the Tony Awards,” he joked.

Still dressed as Clinton, Spacey noted that “Dear Evan Hansen’s” Ben Platt made Time Magazine’s “Most 100 Influential People” list.

“Ben, you know who you bumped off that list? My wife,” Spacey said. “Between you and me, you might be a better singer, but … there’s no doubt Hillary’s much better at creating fake email accounts than you.”