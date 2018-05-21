There’s a whole new crop of books to read this season. But what are New Yorkers reading right now?

We asked the city’s three library systems to pull the most recent data on the top checkouts in adult fiction to get a sense of what’s on people’s nightstands.

No surprise, “Manhattan Beach” — which was just crowned the winner of the “One Book, One New York” citywide book club — shows up for all three. They also feature new releases by thriller heavyweights (John Grisham, James Patterson, Dan Brown), the latest National Book Award winner (“Sing, Unburied, Sing”) and books with adaptations (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” on TV, and “If Beale Street Could Talk,” with a film coming out next year).

Here are the top books in recent weeks:

NEW YORK PUBLIC LIBRARY

(Serving Manhattan, Staten Island and the Bronx)

1. “Manhattan Beach” by Jennifer Egan

2. “Fifty Fifty” by James Patterson and Candice Fox

3. “Origin” by Dan Brown

4. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood

5. “Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward

6. “Red Alert” by James Patterson and Marshall Karp

7. “Night Moves” by Jonathan Kellerman

8. “The Rooster Bar” by John Grisham

9. “The Escape Artist” by Brad Meltzer

10. “Exit West” by Mohsin Hamid

BROOKLYN PUBLIC LIBRARY

1. “Manhattan Beach” by Jennifer Egan

2. “Accidental Heroes” by Danielle Steel

3. “I’ve Got My Eyes On You” by Mary Higgins Clark

4. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin

5. “The 17th Suspect” by James Patterson

6. “Red Alert” by James Patterson and Marshall Karp

7. “Behold the Dreamers” by Imbolo Mbue

8. “Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward

9. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci

10. “White Tears” by Hari Kunzru

QUEENS PUBLIC LIBRARY

1. “The 17th Suspect” by James Patterson

2. “Manhattan Beach” by Jennifer Egan

3. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci

4. “After Anna” by Lisa Scottoline

5. “Twisted Prey” by John Sandford

6. “I’ve Got My Eyes On You” by Mary Higgins Clark

7. “Red Alert” by James Patterson and Marshall Karp

8. “Accidental Heroes” by Danielle Steel

9. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn

10. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah