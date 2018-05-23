For the second year in a row, Tribeca and Westfield World Trade Center are transforming the wings of Manhattan’s Oculus into a movie theater. The organizations announced today that “Tribeca Drive-In presents Westfield Dinner & a Movie” will take place on three weekends in summer 2018, with each series of films curated by the minds behind the Tribeca Film Festival.

“There is no greater experience than being under the wings of the Oculus, enjoying live entertainment, food, friends, and outdoor films,” Westfield World Trade Center’s Shari C. Hyman said in a statement. “With our expanded weekend series offerings, we are making sure everyone has a chance to experience it.”

This year, every film centers around “a plot or key scene focused on the theme of food.” June’s screenings will see “La La Land” (June 14), “Chef” (June 15), and “The Princess and the Frog” (June 16). July: “When Harry Met Sally” (July 12), “Moonstruck” (July 13) and “Lady and the Tramp” (July 14). Finally, August will bring to the big screen “Mean Girls” (Aug. 9), “Coming to America” (Aug. 10), and “Elf” (Aug. 11).

The screenings — which are free and open to the public — will also give attendees the chance to hear live music, win prizes, and sample food from downtown vendors like Eataly, Choza Taqueria, and Blue Bottle Coffee.

“Tribeca Drive-In is one of our favorite year-round programs, bringing classic and fan-favorite films for audiences to enjoy al fresco,” said Cara Cusumano, Tribeca’s Director of Programming. “We are delighted to partner with Westfield to bring these unique outdoor screenings to our downtown community all summer long.”

Tickets can be reserved in advance at eventbrite.com. More details at tribecafilm.com/drive-in